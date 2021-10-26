Thomas Aj Frank Sells 17,865 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $1,325,225.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,314 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $1,286,776.48.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $1,337,441.73.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,271,699.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,329,712.66.

On Monday, October 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,337,070.27.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $1,266,864.33.

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $1,193,315.25.

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $1,185,700.32.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $1,206,009.82.

On Monday, September 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,259 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $1,182,635.43.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.31. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,561 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,524,000 after purchasing an additional 944,759 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,988,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,710,000 after purchasing an additional 695,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,598,000 after purchasing an additional 679,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.