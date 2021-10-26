TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Shares Down 0.2%

TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €31.65 ($37.24) and last traded at €31.70 ($37.29). 15,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 144,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.75 ($37.35).

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Get TLG Immobilien alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.84, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.20.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is also involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for TLG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.