TopBuild (BLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter. TopBuild has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect TopBuild to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLD opened at $250.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $146.50 and a 52-week high of $250.87.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TopBuild stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of TopBuild worth $26,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

