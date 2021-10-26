Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.48.

TSCO opened at $211.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.42. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $214.26.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

