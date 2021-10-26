Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 75,007 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,083% compared to the typical volume of 6,339 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIDR. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, KPCB XVI Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter worth $75,836,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIDR traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,795. AEye has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $14.49.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIDR. Guggenheim began coverage on AEye in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on AEye in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

AEye Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

