Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TRNS stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.38. 39,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,217. The firm has a market cap of $540.68 million, a PE ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. Transcat has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.98.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,631,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,650.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Transcat in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Transcat by 104,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Transcat in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Transcat by 33.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

