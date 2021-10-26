TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.760-$3.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.08 billion-$3.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.76 to $3.79 EPS.

TransUnion stock opened at $118.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average of $111.41. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRU. Truist upped their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.90.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,228. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

