TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.76 to $3.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.075 billion to $3.085 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.790 EPS.

TransUnion stock opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Several analysts have commented on TRU shares. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.90.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,228. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

