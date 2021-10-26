Travel + Leisure (TNL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Travel + Leisure to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Travel + Leisure has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.200-$3.300 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. On average, analysts expect Travel + Leisure to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $68.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

