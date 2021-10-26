Tri Locum Partners LP Buys New Holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,253,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,000. Mereo BioPharma Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tri Locum Partners LP owned about 1.85% of Mereo BioPharma Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,220,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,618,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 555,064 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,719,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,646,000 after acquiring an additional 689,655 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,423,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 1,506.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,589,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,187 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MREO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,380. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

