Tri Locum Partners LP Takes Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,000. Cigna comprises approximately 3.9% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

NYSE:CI traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $214.95. 29,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.14 and its 200-day moving average is $230.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $160.37 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.