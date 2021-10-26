Tri Pointe Homes’ (TPH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $34.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of TPH opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

