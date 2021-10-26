Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE TCN opened at $14.24 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0568 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

