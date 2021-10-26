TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.880-$5.120 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TNET. William Blair began coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TNET stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,826. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.09. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $64.60 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,244,610.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $35,403.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,278 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,030 in the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TriNet Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 133.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,238 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of TriNet Group worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

