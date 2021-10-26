TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TNET stock traded up $2.77 on Tuesday, reaching $99.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $64.60 and a 12 month high of $101.61.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $179,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,790,570.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.14, for a total value of $40,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,278 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,030. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TriNet Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,238 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of TriNet Group worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.