Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.10% of Trinity Industries worth $243,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 20.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of TRN opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

