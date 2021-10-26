Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Raymond James

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $112.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $75.07 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.51.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $116.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $118.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total transaction of $3,259,663.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 94.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,366 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 16.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.