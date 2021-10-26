TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Issues Earnings Results

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $577.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TBI stock traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.83. 17,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,974. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.69. TrueBlue has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $32.91.

A number of research firms have commented on TBI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueBlue stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

