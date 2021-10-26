TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Issues Earnings Results

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $577.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
TBI stock traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.83. 17,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,974. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.69. TrueBlue has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $32.91.
A number of research firms have commented on TBI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.
About TrueBlue
TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.
See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.