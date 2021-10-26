TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Shares Gap Down to $32.69

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.69, but opened at $30.59. TrueBlue shares last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 1,407 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TBI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $577.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.85 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 1.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 146,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 57,718 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 39.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.