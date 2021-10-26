Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 517.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $64.81. 46,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,400,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58. The firm has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $64.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

In related news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

