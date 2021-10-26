Truist Raises Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $158.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target lifted by Truist from $137.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PLD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.80.

Shares of PLD opened at $145.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average of $124.20. Prologis has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $145.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

