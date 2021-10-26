Truist Securities Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,180.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,992.48.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,774.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,876.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,642.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,172.29 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

