Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Murray B. Low Sells 1,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Murray B. Low sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $108.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.20 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $126.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.49.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Trupanion by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Trupanion by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Trupanion by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRUP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

