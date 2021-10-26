TrustSwap Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00001845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $100.74 million and $2.41 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00054831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.39 or 0.00215757 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00104537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,771 coins and its circulating supply is 89,684,496 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

