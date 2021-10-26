TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 40.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

MEDS opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. TRxADE HEALTH has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $10.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TRxADE HEALTH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

