Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Turning Point Brands worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after purchasing an additional 88,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 65,102 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TPB. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $919.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.27 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

