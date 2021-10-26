Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider William Banyai Sells 19,791 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.14, for a total transaction of $2,338,108.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $2,278,200.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, William Banyai sold 20,054 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $2,115,897.54.

Twist Bioscience stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.68. 189,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,109. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.53.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWST. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,674,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 360,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,018,000 after purchasing an additional 70,166 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

