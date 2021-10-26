Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Bank of America

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.57.
TWTR stock opened at $62.11 on Monday. Twitter has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.15 and a beta of 0.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.