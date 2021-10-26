Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Bank of America

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.57.

TWTR stock opened at $62.11 on Monday. Twitter has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.15 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

