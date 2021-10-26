UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

UBS traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,390. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UBS Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of UBS Group worth $47,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DZ Bank lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

