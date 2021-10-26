UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABB to a neutral rating and set a CHF 37 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. ABB has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ABB by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,695 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,879,000 after purchasing an additional 845,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,539,000 after purchasing an additional 257,264 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ABB by 1,056.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ABB by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,658,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,366,000 after acquiring an additional 74,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

