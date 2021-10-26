Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.92.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

UMPQ traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.79. 45,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,144. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,014,000 after buying an additional 753,071 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 24.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,576,000 after buying an additional 2,627,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,365,000 after buying an additional 1,032,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 7.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,274,000 after buying an additional 669,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,437,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,872,000 after buying an additional 192,321 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

