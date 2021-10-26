UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €14.45 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €14.45 ($17.00) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UCG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.65) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.79 ($15.05).

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

