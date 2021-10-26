Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.
Shares of UFI stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.28. 1,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. Unifi has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.12.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unifi stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 76.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,204 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.37% of Unifi worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.
About Unifi
Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.
