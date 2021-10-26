Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of UFI stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.28. 1,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. Unifi has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Get Unifi alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unifi stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 76.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,204 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.37% of Unifi worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.