Unio Capital LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Unio Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,467,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 671,463 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511,721 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,525 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,944,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,590,000 after buying an additional 239,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,800,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,804,000 after buying an additional 546,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

BNS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.62. 17,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.59.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7095 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

