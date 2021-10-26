Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,255,415 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 55,715 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $276,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.25.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.37. 26,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $241.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

