Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Increased to $252.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $227.00 to $252.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.25.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $240.28 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $241.18. The company has a market capitalization of $156.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after purchasing an additional 361,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,213,000 after purchasing an additional 164,493 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,899,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

