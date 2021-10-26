Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UNPRF. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Uniper to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.14.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. Uniper has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.