Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Receives €32.53 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €32.70 ($38.47).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Uniper in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Uniper in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €34.60 ($40.71) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

UN01 traded down €0.59 ($0.69) during trading on Thursday, hitting €38.41 ($45.19). 226,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €32.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. Uniper has a 12-month low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 12-month high of €37.53 ($44.15). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.56.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

