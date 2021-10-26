Uniper’s (UNPRF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNPRF. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Uniper to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Uniper from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $37.27 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.14.

OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $42.28 on Monday. Uniper has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

