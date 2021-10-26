uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.86. uniQure has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $164,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,231,803 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in uniQure stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of uniQure worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QURE. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

