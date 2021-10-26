United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

United Bankshares stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,922. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of United Bankshares worth $20,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

