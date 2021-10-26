United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 2,758 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 278,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after acquiring an additional 23,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS opened at $79.88 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.29 and a fifty-two week high of $80.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

