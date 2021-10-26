United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94.

