United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total transaction of $418,177.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $361,364.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $42.44. 13,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,438. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

