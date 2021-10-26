United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.81 billion.
Shares of UNFI opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $52.35.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other United Natural Foods news, Director Peter Roy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $470,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.