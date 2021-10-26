United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.53% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $27,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter worth $690,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the second quarter valued at $518,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 61.9% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 26.2% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the first quarter valued at $432,000. 25.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,371 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $322,906.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,617 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $224,876.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $121.20 on Tuesday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $92.70 and a one year high of $156.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.99. The company has a market cap of $685.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.63.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $49.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.