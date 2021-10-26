Unitil (UTL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. On average, analysts expect Unitil to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE UTL opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22. Unitil has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $671.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unitil stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 296.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,467 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Unitil worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

