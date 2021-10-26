Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $23,123,706.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,321,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,281,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $762,875.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,505,675.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,229,065 shares of company stock valued at $151,602,803 over the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of U stock opened at $145.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.00. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.