Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives $251.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.89.

OLED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

OLED stock opened at $173.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $163.30 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,744,000 after purchasing an additional 157,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Universal Display by 101,798.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,306 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Universal Display by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,277,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Universal Display by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,864,000 after purchasing an additional 90,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

