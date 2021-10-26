Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.89.

OLED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 242.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock opened at $173.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $163.30 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

